GUESS WHO?: Telfar is being very secretive about its next collaboration, which will be revealed Friday. The company sent out a cryptic press release Wednesday explaining the fashion brand would be introducing a four-piece offering with a collaborator whose name it did not name — and firmly declined to reveal. The drop will consist of a blind preorder on Friday, followed by a traditional release in three parts. Each piece of the collaboration will be unveiled individually in advance of each drop date. The release suggested people go to Shop.telfar.net for product descriptions and pricing. The release also included assets and the official video, blurring the products.

According to the website, the collaboration consists of a ___X Telfar small shopper for $140, a medium shopper for $180, and a large shopper for $198, as well as a circle bag for $110. They are all in black.

The medium shopper, for example, comes in tactical nylon with woven hand straps, removable/adjustable shoulder strap and adjustable backpack straps on the reverse site. The exterior features an embossed Telfar logo, top zipper closure and side mesh pockets and the interior features zipper pocket and padded laptop compartment.

In building the anticipation, the release quotes Telfar and the team. “For years, people have asked when we would finally be making a ____. Even though they love our shopping bags, they want to know if there’ll be a __ for __ that they can wear for __ or even just to __. Well the wait is over….”

It goes on to say: “These bags are so hot they will sell out in seconds – so for our real fam — we will be offering a limited blind preorder of all four bags starting March 25 — prior to releasing any images of the bags. Telfar is the first company ever to offer a faith-based blind preorder — because by the time you see this bag — it’s already too late.”

The medium and large bags will drop March 31, the small not-a- __ bag on April 4, and the brand new __ April 8, according to the release.

The release wraps up: “Please do not contact us with any questions! Yours, Telfar.”

Telfar, who has done collaborations with such brands as Ugg, Moose Knuckles, Converse and White Castle, was founded as a Black-owned genderless fashion project in 2004 by Telfar Clemens in New York City.

