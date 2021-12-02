Tequila Drinkers Can Dress the Part in New Festive Tuxedo

NEAT, NOT SHAKEN: National Ugly Sweater Day is still a few weeks away but the tequila company Camarena is getting a jump on the occasion with an unlikely pairing.

The spirits company has teamed with the Ugly Sweater company to offer a limited-edition unisex tuxedo jacket. Not your solid traditional black design, their “tequila tuxedo” is a blue and white patterned design inspired by Camarena. The $125 jackets are equipped with an interior pocket that is sized to slide a Camarena flask into.

The tequila is not included, but those who pre-order the festive tux, can rest easy about securing an on-time delivery. Complimentary overnight shipping is provided.

Tequila consumption exceeded 21.5 million cases last year nationally compared to 20 million cases in 2019. Many celebrities have entered that market, ranging from George Clooney to Kendall Jenner. Earlier this year Jenner launched her 818 tequila brand with much fanfare, celebrity supporters and robust sales — reportedly outpacing the projected two-year volume within a matter of months. On Tuesday the model unveiled limited-edition Giving Tuesday merchandise to support the brand’s environmental nonprofit partner S.A.C.R.E.D., a nonprofit that supports rural Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made.

As for National Ugly Sweater Day, that is on the calendar for Dec. 17. Some companies like Teddy Fresh are already touting their boldly appropriate sweaters online.