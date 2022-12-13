392 Pieces From Sir Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction at Bonhams

LONDON — Bonhams is holding an auction of Sir Terence Conran’s personal collection on Dec. 14 in London.

The renowned English designer’s belongings are up for sale, including a large collection of maquettes of furniture made by Conran, with estimates from 200 to 2,000 pounds; wine from his personal cellar; his large walnut desk worth 3,000 to 3,500 pounds; “Green Abstract” by British artist Richard Smith going for 10,000 to 15,000 pounds and much more.

The auction is titled “Sir Terence Conran, The Contents of Barton Court,” as an ode to his country house that was built in 1772 for Admiral Lord Dundas.

The renowned English designer Terence Conran’s belongings are on sale at Bonhams Bonhams

“Terence lived at Barton Court for more than 40 years. It was there that he brought his philosophy about good design to life within his own home. A workspace and a source of inspiration, Barton Court helped shape his legacy, and bring it back to his own family home. I am delighted to be able to share my husband’s exceptional taste with a wider audience — as indeed he did throughout his life,” said Conran’s widow Lady Victoria Conran.

The auction contains 392 lots featuring even obscure items, such as a Champagne bucket, stoneware pots and copper saucepans.

“Sir Terence Conran was a titan of modern design, and his influence can be seen in homes across Britain and far beyond,” said Harvey Cammell, deputy chairman of Bonhams U.K. and global director of valuations, private collections and house sales.

Conran founded the furniture company Habitat in 1964, which became an international chain. Bonhams

The designer, retailer, restaurateur and lifestyle pioneer passed away in 2020 at the age of 88.

He founded the furniture company Habitat in 1964, which became an international chain, and set an early template for the modern interiors — and lifestyle — store, inspiring the likes of Ikea, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware. He later founded the more upmarket Conran Shop in London’s South Kensington, which became a must-stop for those seeking modern design.

Conran was an early pioneer of experiential retailing, building restaurants into his shops, which became famous in their own right, such as Bibendum in South Kensington above the Conran Shop, Bluebird in Chelsea and Le Pont de la Tour in southeast London.

Conran’s first restaurant, The Soup Kitchen, opened in 1953 and his interests extended to Paris, New York, Copenhagen and Tokyo.

He founded the Design Museum in Shad Thames, southeast London, in 1989 and it has hosted more than 100 shows, including the blockbuster “Hello, My Name Is Paul Smith,” and “Women Fashion Power,” and has showcased the works of Paul Smith, Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry.