×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

392 Pieces From Sir Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction at Bonhams

The designer, retailer, restaurateur and lifestyle pioneer died in 2020 at the age of 88.

sir terence Conran
Sir Terence Conran Julian Broad

LONDON Bonhams is holding an auction of Sir Terence Conran’s personal collection on Dec. 14 in London.

The renowned English designer’s belongings are up for sale, including a large collection of maquettes of furniture made by Conran, with estimates from 200 to 2,000 pounds; wine from his personal cellar; his large walnut desk worth 3,000 to 3,500 pounds; “Green Abstract” by British artist Richard Smith going for 10,000 to 15,000 pounds and much more.

The auction is titled “Sir Terence Conran, The Contents of Barton Court,” as an ode to his country house that was built in 1772 for Admiral Lord Dundas.

Related Galleries

The renowned English designer’s belongings are on sale
The renowned English designer Terence Conran’s belongings are on sale at Bonhams. Bonhams

“Terence lived at Barton Court for more than 40 years. It was there that he brought his philosophy about good design to life within his own home. A workspace and a source of inspiration, Barton Court helped shape his legacy, and bring it back to his own family home. I am delighted to be able to share my husband’s exceptional taste with a wider audience — as indeed he did throughout his life,” said Conran’s widow Lady Victoria Conran.

The auction contains 392 lots featuring even obscure items, such as a Champagne bucket, stoneware pots and copper saucepans.

“Sir Terence Conran was a titan of modern design, and his influence can be seen in homes across Britain and far beyond,” said Harvey Cammell, deputy chairman of Bonhams U.K. and global director of valuations, private collections and house sales.

conran Bonhams
Conran founded the furniture company Habitat in 1964, which became an international chain. Bonhams

The designer, retailer, restaurateur and lifestyle pioneer passed away in 2020 at the age of 88. 

He founded the furniture company Habitat in 1964, which became an international chain, and set an early template for the modern interiors — and lifestyle — store, inspiring the likes of Ikea, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware. He later founded the more upmarket Conran Shop in London’s South Kensington, which became a must-stop for those seeking modern design.

Conran was an early pioneer of experiential retailing, building restaurants into his shops, which became famous in their own right, such as Bibendum in South Kensington above the Conran Shop, Bluebird in Chelsea and Le Pont de la Tour in southeast London.

Conran’s first restaurant, The Soup Kitchen, opened in 1953 and his interests extended to Paris, New York, Copenhagen and Tokyo.

He founded the Design Museum in Shad Thames, southeast London, in 1989 and it has hosted more than 100 shows, including the blockbuster “Hello, My Name Is Paul Smith,” and “Women Fashion Power,” and has showcased the works of Paul Smith, Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Hot Summer Bags

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

392 Pieces From Terence Conran’s Personal Collection Go on Auction

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad