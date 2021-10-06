Terez Collaborates With NYForever, a Nonprofit Getting New Yorkers Engaged in the City’s Recovery

New York-based active and lifestyle brand Terez is partnering with NYForever, a nonprofit organization devoted to championing New York City and getting New Yorkers engaged in its recovery.

The brand’s first unisex capsule consists of soft sweat sets made from thick Pima cotton. Each piece is specially embroidered with a skyscraper icon and comes in six colorways. A portion of every purchase goes toward community efforts to rebuild across all five boroughs.

Retail prices are $140 for the crew neck sweatshirt, $145 for the hoodie and $145 for the joggers.

For the campaign, Terez has created a tapestry of voices from all over the city and shares their stories. Each person identifies as a “hardcore New Yorker” and has taken NYForever’s pledge to remain and make the city their lifelong home.

The collaboration will kick off in Madison Square Park In New York with a shoppable event, complete with free custard, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The collection officially launches on Terez.com on Wednesday. It will also be sold at Shopbop, Neiman Marcus and Carbon 38.