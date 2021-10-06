×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2022

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Terez Collaborates With NYForever, a Nonprofit Getting New Yorkers Engaged in the City’s Recovery

Retail prices are $140 for the crew neck sweatshirt, $145 for the hoodie and $145 for the joggers.

Terez, NY Forever look.
A look from the Terez and NYForever collaboration. courtesy shot.

New York-based active and lifestyle brand Terez is partnering with NYForever, a nonprofit organization devoted to championing New York City and getting New Yorkers engaged in its recovery.

The brand’s first unisex capsule consists of soft sweat sets made from thick Pima cotton. Each piece is specially embroidered with a skyscraper icon and comes in six  colorways. A portion of every purchase goes toward community efforts to rebuild across all five boroughs.

Retail prices are $140 for the crew neck sweatshirt, $145 for the hoodie and $145 for the joggers.

For the campaign, Terez has created a tapestry of voices from all over the city and shares their stories. Each person identifies as a “hardcore New Yorker” and has taken NYForever’s pledge to remain and make the city their lifelong home.

The collaboration will kick off in Madison Square Park In New York with a shoppable event, complete with free custard, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The collection officially launches on Terez.com on Wednesday. It will also be sold at Shopbop, Neiman Marcus and Carbon 38.

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Terez Teams Up With NYForever for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad