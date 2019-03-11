Terez, the New York-based ath-leisure brand, is collaborating with the estate of the late Keith Haring to develop the Terez x Keith Haring collection.

The partnership was forged in collaboration with Artestar, which represents high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.

Haring, who died in 1990, was known for his Pop Art and graffiti-like style, which grew out of the New York street culture of the Eighties. The collaboration was said to be heavily inspired by the power of love.

The pieces from Haring’s image library used for this collaboration were those that triggered joy through their vibrant colors, something that is a Terez signature, according to the brand.

The collection includes leggings, bras, tanks, Ts, crewnecks and joggers. Prices range from $60 for an uplifted heart-muscle T to $101 for a rainbow crowd printed jogger.

The collection launches today and is exclusively being sold at terez.com.