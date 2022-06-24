Tessa Thompson Brings Metallic Luster in Cutout Armani Privé Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Tessa Thompson is continuing her red carpet winning streak with another memorable look.

The actress attended the premiere of her new film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Thursday night in Los Angeles wearing a custom dress from Armani Privé. Thompson’s dress was a gray-blue metallic dress featuring an asymmetric cutout. She paired the look with a silver arm cuff, rings and earrings from brands like Graziela Gems, EF Collection and Sara Weinstock jewelry.

Thompson was joined on the red carpet by many of her costars, including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, and others. Portman also had a standout fashion moment, wearing a gold sequined Celine minidress. Gillan also went the high-fashion route with her look, wearing a floral-embellished Oscar de la Renta minidress from the brand’s resort 2023 collection.

Tessa Thompson at the world premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Armani Privé look is Thompson’s latest standout fashion moment this week. On Tuesday, Thompson joined the cast of “Westworld” in New York City to celebrate the HBO drama’s fourth season. For the premiere, Thompson went edgy in a gold crinkle silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Thompson is known for her eclectic, high-fashion style. Last month, Thompson returned to the Met Gala in a custom pink voluminous ballgown by Carolina Herrera, which she wore when walking the red carpet alongside the brand’s creative director, Wes Gordon. For September’s Met Gala, Thompson went edgy yet again, wearing a sculptural Iris van Herpen red minidress.

Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ L.A. Premiere

