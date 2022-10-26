Tessa Thompson Embraces Oversize Suiting for Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide Launch Celebration

Tessa Thompson arrived at the debut of the Neiman Marcus holiday campaign and Fantasy Gifts unveiling on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, with her striking spin on oversize suiting.

The actress, who served as the evening’s host, wore an all-black ensemble, including a double-breasted blazer that she wore open and a pair of flare-leg pants. Underneath the blazer, she wore a bralette.

Tessa Thompson attends the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25. Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Thompson accessorized with a sparkling silver sequin bag, several rings and a pair of hoop earrings.

When it came to her beauty look, she opted for contoured cheeks, a nude lip, eye-popping mascara and a hint of shadow. For hair, she did two statement curls framing her forehead in the front and a curly style in the back.

Tessa Thompson attends the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25. Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Thompson has had a busy time on the red carpet circuit in recent months. In September, the actress attended the Venice International Film Festival, where she attended premieres wearing Armani and Elie Saab.

Among her projects, Thompson’s Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiered in theaters on July 8, and season four of her HBO dystopian sci-fi series “Westworld” premiered on June 26.

The Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide was first published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet with elaborate holiday spreads. In the past, the fantasy gifts have ranged from $190,000 exotic gemstones to luxury vehicles, including Maserati’s collaboration with Barbie. Some proceeds from the items and experiences in the Fantasy Gift Guide will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.