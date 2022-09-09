Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Mesh Dress for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson looked to her edgy style for her latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

The “Westworld” actress attended the premiere of “Blonde” on Thursday night at the 79th edition of the film festival wearing an edgy look from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Thompson’s look was a back mesh dress worn over a black top and high-waisted shorts. She paired the look with a matching mesh hood, as well as a chain choker and rings from Pomellato.

The “Blonde” premiere also saw the likes of Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt, Adrien Brody and others in attendance. De Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film, also stunned on the red carpet by channeling the movie icon in a pink Louis Vuitton dress.

Tessa Thompson attends the “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Venice, Italy. Corbis via Getty Images

Thompson has had a streak of standout fashion moments during the Venice Film Festival, looking to her edgy style with looks from Marc Jacobs, Elie Saab, Christopher John Rogers and Giorgio Armani.

Some of Thompson’s standout Venice Film Festival looks include an archival Armani Privé spring 2009 collection sculptural dress worn over black sequin trousers at the premiere of “White Noise” on opening night of the festival and an all-red, hooded wrap dress from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection at the premiere of “Bardo.”

Thompson previously wore a look from Interior’s fall 2022 rtw collection at the New York premiere of “Westworld” in June, where she wore a gold crinkle, silk gown.