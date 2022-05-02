A Closer Look at Tessa Thompson’s Carolina Herrera Dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Tessa Thompson channeled her inner ballerina at the 2022 Met Gala.

The actress wore a custom blush pink corset gown by Carolina Herrera that featured gathered tulle and a 200-meter train. The dress was designed by the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon, who walked alongside Thompson on the red carpet.

Thompson was styled by styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, with her makeup by Maud Laceppe, hair by Lacy Redway and nails done by Stephanie Stone. This marks the actress’ fourth Met Gala appearance.

“Tessa’s dynamism as an actress and her breadth of roles has been extraordinary, and I have been a fan of hers for a long time. It is an honor to have Tessa as a guest of Carolina Herrera,” Gordon said.

Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon at The 2022 Met Gala. Christopher Polk for Variety

“The starting point of her dress was from the fall-winter 2022 collection. In the show, the look was a contrast between the tailored faille bodice and the tulle train, and for Tessa we wanted to create an even more extraordinary celebration of the Herrera atelier’s capability and craftsmanship,” he continued. “The entire bodice is made out of blush pink gathered tulle, with an external corset with tulle held by grosgrain ribbon, evoking the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme. The dress is finished with a cascade of 200 meters of gathered tulle making up the showstopping train.”

In previous Met Galas, Thompson has worn the likes of Thom Browne, Chanel and Iris van Herpen.

Thompson is best known for her roles in the “Thor” and “Avengers” franchises, as well as the “Creed” franchise, Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” “Sylvie’s Love” and “Passing,” among many others.

This year’s Met Gala focuses on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a celebration of American fashion. This year’s dress code is “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 and 1890.

