Tessa Thompson is taking her role in the sci-fi film “Men in Black: International” head on.

At the film’s premiere in New York Tuesday night, Thompson walked the red carpet wearing a galactic-inspired custom Rodarte gown. The metallic silver dress featured tiered ruffles and an asymmetric, exaggerated ruffle sleeve. Thompson finished off the look with a matching, embellished clutch in the shape of a crescent moon. The look was styled by Thompson’s longtime stylists, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

Rodarte designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, took to their brand’s and personal Instagram accounts to rave about Thompson at the premiere, posting a series of pictures and videos of the actress in the custom look.

“Men in Black: International,” the fourth film in the “Men in Black” series, is a spin-off of the earlier films, recruiting Thompson and her former “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame” costar, Chris Hemsworth, to play Agent M and Agent H, respectively, who work together to battle alien activity on Earth. Given the sci-fi element of the film, Thompson’s galactic-themed dress is only fitting.

This is just one of Thompson’s standout looks from the film’s press tour. Earlier this month, she wore a three-piece look from Vaquera’s fall 2019 collection in Beijing and an avant garde, ruffled suit from Robert Wun’s spring 2019 collection in Paris.

