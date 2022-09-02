Tessa Thompson Sees Red in Edgy Elie Saab Couture Gown at Venice Film Festival for ‘Bardo’

Tessa Thompson looked to her signature edgy style for her latest appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The “Westworld” actress attended the premiere of “Bardo” on Thursday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival wearing an avant garde look from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection. Thompson’s look consisted of a red satin wrapped dress with an attached hood and cape worn with red tights, red heels and a red bag. Her look was styled by duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

The premiere also drew in the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Alessandra Ambrosio, Giorgia Soleri and others.

U.S. actress Tessa Thompson arrives on Sept. 1, 2022 for the screening of the film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Bardo, Falsa Cronica de Unas Cuantas Verdades) presented in the Venezia 79 competition during the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Thompson has already had a lengthy list of standout fashion moments during her time at the Venice Film Festival. She arrived in Venice on Tuesday wearing a gold sheer Victoria Beckham dress, then later changed into an Armani Privé spring 2009 couture look that consisted of a sculptural silver minidress worn over black sequined trousers.

She also attended a photo-call engagement wearing a black sheet set from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Prior to the Venice Film Festival, Thompson had another wave of memorable fashion moments during the press tour for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” She attended multiple premieres for the film, including one in Los Angeles where she wore a gray-blue metallic custom dress from Armani Privé and the London premiere where she wore a gold fringe dress from Oscar de la Renta’s resort 2023 collection.

PHOTOS: See more stars on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival here.