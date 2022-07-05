×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Tessa Thompson Wears Oscar de la Renta Fringe Dress to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ London Premiere

The actress joined costar Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi on the red carpet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Tessa
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Natalie
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Rita
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Serena
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Rita
Tessa Thompson attended the London premiere of her upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Tuesday wearing a gold fringe dress from Oscar de la Renta’s resort 2023 collection. Thompson paired the bustier-style dress with matching metallic thigh-high boots, a gold choker and arm cuffs. The look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Tessa Thompson attends the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Tessa Thompson attends the U.K. gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 5, 2022 in London. Getty Images

Thompson posed on the red carpet alongside costar Natalie Portman, who wore a red Dior minidress, and director Taika Waititi.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” London premiere also saw attendees like tennis champion Serena Williams, “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: (L-R) Pom Klementieff, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
From left: Pom Klementieff, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi attend the U.K. gala Screening of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 5, 2022 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

The film’s London premiere comes nearly two weeks after the Marvel Studios movie hosted its Los Angeles premiere, where Thompson and Portman joined Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular superhero, on the red carpet. For the premiere, Thompson wore a custom gray-blue metallic cutout gown from Armani Privé.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: (L-R) Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Tessa Thompson, left, and Natalie Portman attend the U.K. gala screening of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 5, 2022 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Previously in the week, Thompson attended the season four premiere of HBO’s “Westworld,” where she walked the red carpet wearing a gold crinkle silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Tessa Thompson Wears Cutout Armani Privé Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson Is Armani Beauty’s Newest Face

