Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

Tessa Thompson is giving a nod to the dystopian themes of “Westworld” with a standout red carpet moment.

The actress attended the premiere of the HBO drama’s fourth season in New York City Tuesday night wearing a gold crinkle, silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer, metallic gown was embellished with black ribbon ties. Her look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Interior debuted the dress in February as part of its “dystopian dinner party”-themed collection. The brand was launched by childhood friends Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer in 2020.

Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood at the “Westworld” season four premiere on June 21 in New York City. NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

Thompson joined “Westworld” costars Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Ed Harris, Angela Sarafyan and others on the red carpet. Wood also had her own standout fashion moment, wearing a bright blue, draped Zuhair Murad spring 2022 rtw dress.

Thompson regularly leaves an impact with her eclectic, high-fashion red carpet style. Most recently, the actress attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom voluminous pink Carolina Herrera ballgown, which she wore when walking the red carpet alongside the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon. The previous Met Gala, Thompson looked to Iris van Herpen, walking the red carpet in a sculptural, deep red mini dress.

“Westworld” season four premieres on HBO on Sunday.

