Tessa Thompson Goes Fashion-forward in Sculpted Armani Privé Couture Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The actress wore a bright ensemble from the brand's spring 2009 collection to the red carpet.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
Tessa Thompson attends the "White Noise" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Tessa Thompson made a striking entrance at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday in a dazzling couture ensemble from Armani Privé’s spring 2009 collection. Her avant-garde look featured a sculpted dress adorned with sparkling silver appliqués and a crystal-embellished pencil skirt.

Tessa Thompson attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

She wore black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and Pomellato accessories, including a bright chained choker, scintillating rings and solid black frames. Thompson’s look was styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, who has worked with the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Keke Palmer, Tiffany Haddish and Aja Naomi King.

Tessa Thompson attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 2022, in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

Tuesday evening, the actress attended the Variety and Hotel Danieli inaugural cocktail party wearing a monochromatic ballerina-like ensemble, also styled by Deon and McDonald. Her outfit by Rodarte included a deconstructed tulle blazer and sheer skirt from the fashion house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Thompson’s footwear continued the noir theme as she wore mid-heels with a bow tie arrangement on its vamp. Earlier in the day, Thompson wore a sheer Victoria Beckham dress with gold motifs overlaying a black bralette and pants, Anny Nord slingback pumps in the same hue, a multitoned Vivienne Westwood Trader Mini Shopper Bag and Lapima frames in black. Deon and McDonald also styled her airport arrival look.

The Venice Film Festival recognizes some of the world’s most highly anticipated films. The annual gathering unveils the works of established and emerging international filmmakers at the Palazzo del Cinema di Venezia in Italy. Films such as “Blonde,” directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, and director Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, are among the screenings. Actress Julianne Moore is this year’s jury president, along with Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen as jury members. The festival runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 10.

