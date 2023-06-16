×
Testoni Opens in Milan Luxury Shopping District

With this boutique Testoni embarks on a new era with the expansion of its retail network.

Inside Testoni boutique in Milan
Inside Testoni boutique in Milan Courtesy Image

FIRST TIME: Testoni, the Italian luxury footwear and leather goods brand, is opening its first Italian boutique at 11 Via Gesù during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The 864-square-foot space includes two large rooms and a reserved room dedicated to made to order.

Founded in 1929 in Bologna, a city in the Emilia Romagna region, by Amedeo Testoni, with this latest store the brand is unveiling a new concept, while always maintaining the tradition of its hometown. The clean logo, now only “Testoni” in block letters, is a tribute to the founder and his passion for Made in Italy products with classic and timeless lines.

Inside Testoni boutique in Milan
Inside Testoni boutique in Milan. Courtesy Image

The red marble in the store, on the other hand, recalls the turrita, historical architecture of Bologna, where the white stone mixes together with the red of the walls, medieval houses or roofs.

Other elements present in the store are steel with a golden satin finish and precious fabrics such as linen, silk and Lambrusco red velvet.

The golden frames of the furnishings recalls the Filettone, the brand’s iconic pattern for the classic leather border that stitches together the parts of the upper.

“We are very happy to be able to open the new single-brand store in Italy, in via del Gesù, the menswear shopping street,” said Massimo Bettio, chief executive officer of Testoni Italia. “In this way we immediately position ourselves in a key center for luxury shopping, also intercepting the international clientele who usually visit the city.”

The brand was acquired in 2018 by Viva China, a venture company controlled by Chinese Olympic gold medalist Li Ning for no more than 81.57 million Hong Kong dollars.

