Teyana Taylor, Eric Nam Make the Front Row at Explosive Rick Owens Show

Do you want a light? Rick Owens gave guests several as he let loose a popping firework show over the Palais de Tokyo, which resulted in everyone being covered in ash. It made for an ethereal runway effect, if a smoky front row.

It was quite the start to the day for Teyana Taylor, who was suffering from jet lag and woke up just 30 minutes before the show was scheduled to start. It set her into a bit of a fashion frenzy. “He’s one of the main reasons I’m even here. I was like, ‘I gotta come,’” she said. “Everybody who knows me knows how much I love Rick. I’m like a Day One loyal.”

The actress is making a pit stop before the Taormina Film Festival for the screening of her new film, “A Thousand and One,” and then she is stepping behind the camera and designing as well.

“I’ve been doing a lot of creative directing for other artists,” said the multihyphenate. “My sneaker just dropped and sold out in three minutes,” she said of the Air Jordan collaboration that was released June 1.

Singer Eric Nam is dipping his fingers in many creative pies, too. He’s prepping his new single, “House on a Hill,” that will drop June 28, as well as starring in the upcoming film “Transplant,” shooting a new YouTube series that premiered June 1 and planning an 80-city concert tour that will be announced soon.

But first there’s a new album in the works for later this summer. “I’m just trying to get this album out. We are putting all the final pieces together,” he said of the pending release. “This time we were really ambitious and pretty much shot a short film to tie all the music videos together. It’s probably the most ambitious project that I have done to date. It’s been taking a lot of time, creative energy and effort,” he said.

The YouTube show, “Happy Hour,” in which he drinks with other celebrities, is also rolling out new episodes over the summer. “It can go really good or really bad. There’s a lot of things that are said and done that we’re like, ‘Oh, we were a little drunk here,’” he joked. “But it is a lot of fun.

“I’m just sprinting through it all,” he added of juggling multiple the projects at once.

Offset chatted with Michèle Lamy on the sidelines of the stage before securing his hooded mask and taking his front row seat. Despite the zipped lips, he was game to talk — albeit in muffled tones.

“I love him, and I couldn’t make the last one, so this time I had to make sure that I was right here,” he said of attending Owens’ show. “His clothing is more than design, it’s art. It should be in a museum.”

The rapper declared Owens’ creative ethic as the them of the season: “He inspires me to not be normal. Weird is the new cool.”

As if to prove the point, singer Tommy Cash arrived dressed as a mime, and stayed in character for the duration of the show. He would only answer questions with gestures, all while eating a baguette, riding a penny farthing bicycle and wearing a pair of the MSCHF x Crocs big boots.

Just a normal day at Paris Fashion Week.