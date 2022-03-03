Teyana Taylor, Honey Dijon Sit Front Row at Rick Owens

NO KIDDING: There was no special treatment for well-known faces including Teyana Taylor at the doors of the Palais de Tokyo Thursday evening, where guests struggled through the crowd to gain access to the Rick Owens show. “Be careful, I’ve got a little one here,” urged Taylor as she sought to protect her 6-year-old daughter Junie, who looked quite the fashion habitué for the occasion in her black balaclava, dark glasses and biker jacket, as they moved through the scrum.

“It was OK, I can’t wait to see the show,” shrugged Taylor a little later when she was comfortably seated front row, before her daughter caught her attention, whispering in her ear. “I love you, too, baby,” she replied warmly, pulling the tot close. As to current projects, she was more reserved. “Stay tuned, stay tuned,” she said.

Further down the front row, DJ Honey Dijon was more forthcoming. On top of her fashion projects — she has her own collection with Comme des Garçons Paris and last year created a capsule with Acne Studios — she has a new album in the works for later this year, she said.