EXCLUSIVE: Teyana Taylor Releases JuJuBeez Fashion Line

The line offers matching adults and children’s activewear styles.

Teyana Taylor is teaming up with her six-year-old daughter Junie for her latest foray into fashion.

The model and dancer is revealing on Tuesday her new fashion line, called JuJuBeez, which offers matching adult and children’s activewear styles for parents to match with their children. Taylor also teamed with fashion brand incubator, Thmbl, to create the collection.

“I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real and you can do whatever you dream to do,” Taylor said. “This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative and I will — anything is possible.”

A campaign image from JuJuBeez Courtesy

The JuJuBeez collection offers pieces like hoodies, jackets, leggings, shorts and bucket hats in neutral colors like beige, brown and gray and a cool blue hue. The collection also offers several graphic prints, such as pieces sporting the JuJuBeez logo, an ombré colorway or a stripe motif.

“I love the collision of masculine and feminine styles within my own wardrobe and wanted to represent that within this mama-and-mini collection,” she continued. “For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day. We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini setting the hallway trends.”

Taylor has plans to continue the brand in the fall with a new collection that will expand JuJuBeez’s activewear offerings. The brand’s first collection ranges in price from $20 to $129 and will be available on its website starting Wednesday.

Taylor has been a fixture in the fashion world for many years now, and has lent her design eye to brands like PrettyLittleThing and GCDS who have both collaborated with the model on collections in recent years.

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

