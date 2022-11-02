×
Teyana Taylor Fights Frown Lines in Debut as Xeomin Brand Ambassador With ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign for Injectable Antiwrinkle Treatments

The singer joins Joe Jonas as one of the current stars of Xeomin's campaigns.

Teyana Taylor as Xeomin's brand ambassador
Teyana Taylor for Xeomin. Courtesy photo

Teyana Taylor is the latest brand partner for Xeomin, an alternative to Botox that counts Joe Jonas among its ambassadors.

Xeomin is a prescription injectable by Merz Aesthetics that is used to try and improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows.

“I always strive to understand the ingredients in any product I’m using and listen to trusted sources like my doctors when choosing what’s right for my specific skin type,” Taylor said in a statement. “I had never tried an aesthetic treatment before, so it was important to choose a product that gives me consistent results without any unnecessary ingredients. That’s why I chose Xeomin for my frown lines.”

Taylor’s partnership with Xeomin marks the first time the entertainer has partnered with an aesthetics brand. In the past, she’s partnered with beauty brands, including MAC Cosmetics for a makeup collaboration, and Olay Body as the campaign star for their nighttime retinol collection.

Taylor continues Xeomin’s “Beauty on Your Terms” campaign for the U.S. market.

“Teyana Taylor embodies the true meaning of ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ through her music, her style and, now, her beauty treatments,” said Patrick Urban, Merz Aesthetics president, North America, in a statement. “As one of the most dynamic and talented female entertainers, we are thrilled to partner with her in furthering our mission in bringing authentic confidence to life and encouraging others to do what makes them feel most confident as well.”

