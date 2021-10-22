Which Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving?

Major retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy and more are closing their doors on Thanksgiving due to the ongoing pandemic and to say thank you to their employees.

For many retailers, this is the second year in a row that they are closing on the holiday. Last year, retailers closed their doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow health and safety measures. This year, many stores are keeping up with the tradition as they saw it resonate with customers and employees.

Despite the closure, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are beginning their Black Friday sales sooner than ever before to give customers more time to do their holiday shopping as supply chain blockages continue to create product shortages.

Here, WWD rounds up all the retailers that are closing their stores on Thanksgiving. Read on for more.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond revealed in June that it would be closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

“As we look ahead to Thanksgiving and a return to a ‘new normal,’ we want our associates to be home, happier and be able to welcome friends and family into their homes,” said Lynda Markoe, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer, in a statement.

Customers will still be able to shop through the retailer’s digital channels on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy

For the second year in a row, Best Buy will close its stores on Thanksgiving. Instead, the retailer has begun offering savings deals in mid-October, with Black Friday deals set to launch on Nov. 19, a week earlier than the actual Black Friday.

Boscov’s

The Northeastern department store chain is closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

Chief executive officer Jim Boscov stated the initiative is in hopes “that closing on Thanksgiving Day once again becomes an industry tradition allowing our coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving Day with their families.”

Costco

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving. The retailer is typically closed on major holidays, including New Year’s Day and Christmas Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods said in February that it would be closing its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving.

“We closed our stores and distribution centers last year on Thanksgiving as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our teammates for navigating all the stress and strain of 2020 and to encourage our teammates and customers to spend time with their loved ones,” said Lauren Hobart, Dick’s Sporting Goods president and chief executive officer. “This year, we wanted to give our teammates plenty of notice that we will be closed again, so they have the opportunity to plan for their annual traditions — whether it’s participating in a fun run, watching football or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.”

Foot Locker

Foot Locker said in June that it would close its stores on Thanksgiving. The retailer will reopen for Black Friday sales.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s said in June that it will close stores on Thanksgiving after doing the same the year prior.

REI

REI is continuing its #OptOutside initiative for the seventh year in a row, where it closes its stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to encourage the company’s employees to spend the holiday outside with family and friends.

Simon Properties

The shopping mall operator is closing its stores within its properties on Thanksgiving.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon Properties.

Target is again closing stores on Thanksgiving, according to a statement put out in January. The retailer shared that it saw strong performance last November and December and large growth in its same-day services, which has led to its decision to again close on Thanksgiving this year.

Walmart

Walmart said in June that it would close its stores on Thanksgiving as an additional thank you to its associates.

“Our people make the difference, and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Walmart’s Black Friday deals will begin on Nov. 3 with its “Black Friday Deals for Days” initiative, where deals are offered throughout the month.

