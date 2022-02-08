The 2022 All-Star Uniforms Are Inspired by the NBA’s Golden Era

The National Basketball Association revealed the designs of the 2022 All-Star, Ruffles Celebrity and Rising Star game uniforms in January, designed by Jordan Brand, Converse and Nike, respectively.

The host city of Cleveland is the inspiration for the uniforms of this year’s All-Star game, designed to reflect the cultural impact that basketball has had since the NBA was created in 1946.

The All-Star uniforms, which are modeled after and meant to pay homage to the classic All-Star uniforms of the 1980s and 1990s, will come in red and white and blue and gray colorways. The blue recalls the prominence of Lake Erie, while the red speaks to the fiery strength of Cleveland. This year’s team captains are LeBron James in the West and Kevin Durant in the East, although Durant will not play due to injury.

The ‘80s and ‘90s are considered by many to be a Golden Age of basketball, thanks to greats like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. As the NBA celebrates its 75th season, it makes sense that Jordan Brand would want to honor to those historic times.

The Rising Star uniforms, sponsored by Clorox, come in four different colors to reflect the new format of the Rising Stars tournament, which features four teams with seven players playing three tournament-style games. The Rising Star lineup includes rookies Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham, and sophomores Lamelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey. For the first time, the Rising Stars game will now feature four G League Ignite players.

The Ruffles Celebrity Games uniforms were designed in collaboration with young designers from the Converse community-partner organization, with the West Celebrity Game uniform designed by 13-year-old Nester Hernandez. The jerseys were designed with the cultures of the East and West coasts in mind — the East uniforms reflect local street art, while the West recalls the popular culture of the 1990s.

The uniforms will debut on All-Star weekend from Feb. 18 to 20.