×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Fashion

Marco De Vincenzo Makes Menswear Debut for Etro

Business

Executives Express Renewed Optimism as Milan Men’s Fashion Week Kicks Off

The Armory Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

The famed indoor track is home to the Millrose Games and is located in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory.
Nike is now the sponsor of the indoor track and field center at The Armory. courtesy

It’s arguably the most famous indoor track in the country. And now, the Armory Track in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood has been rebranded the Nike Track & Field Center at the Armory.

On Thursday, the sporting goods giant officially unveiled the name as part of a multilayered partnership intended to enhance and expand opportunities for children of all ages to take part in the track’s running activities. These include CityTrack, Little Feet and Tiny Feet programs for elementary and middle school kids, an Armory College Prep program for high school students and Armory College Prep Middle School and Great Minds programs for younger children.

Related Galleries

More than 1 million miles are run on The Armory track each year and the venerable complex has played host to countless Olympic and World medal athletes who have set more records there than at any other indoor track. It is also the site of the famed Millrose Games.

“The synergy between our organization and Nike cannot be overstated,” said Jonathan Schindel, copresident of The Armory Foundation. “Keeping kids physically, mentally, culturally, socially and intellectually fit during their school years, and beyond, is paramount. The best way to achieve this is to develop healthy, well-rounded children who are prepared for success in and out of the classroom, instill in them a love and passion for movement, and provide them with fun opportunities to develop this passion. Now thanks to Nike, we will be able to ensure that children in our neighboring communities of Washington Heights, Inwood and Harlem will continue to have such opportunities, while enabling us to expand our outreach.”

The Armory Foundation copresident Rita Finkel added that the track will also benefit from Nike’s “expertise in running, youth play, sports and movement,” as well as its relationships with many of the top athletes and events including the Nike Indoor Nationals, the top high school indoor event.

“Our partnership with The Armory Foundation underscores Nike’s deep commitment to ensuring that communities have access to running and opportunities to play and stay active,” said Roderick Blaylock, vice president of NYC Nike Inc. “The Armory is not only one of the preeminent track and field facilities in the world, but it also has a long history of preparing students as young as fourth grade for higher education and college. Rooted in our belief that running and sports have the power to bring people together, we are teaming up with The Armory to champion community and athletes.”

Among the upcoming events at the track will be the HBCU Showcase on Jan. 14 where high school students will learn about campus life at approximately 20 prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as the Millrose Games on Feb. 15 and the Nike Indoor Nationals, slated for March 10 to 12.

The event also served to introduce the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3 running shoe.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Hot Summer Bags

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Famed Armory Track Rebranded as the Nike Track & Field Center

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad