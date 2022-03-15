‘The Atelier With Alina Cho’ Reveals Latest Speaker

The next installment of the “Atelier With Alina Cho” on April 19 will feature a conversation with the New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers. This will mark his first public discussion since winning the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s 2021 Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

The designer has had his share of wins in the past 16 months or so. Last year he suited up Vice President Kamala Harris for the inauguration, he had what was said to be a sellout run with collaborative collection at Target, he created costumes for the New York City Ballet’s fall fashion gala and his work is featured prominently in “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first part of the Costume Institute’s yearlong exhibition that is dedicated to American fashion.

Rogers and Cho will chat about his quick ascent in the world of fashion. The Baton Rouge-born designer is expected to highlight how the fine arts and Sunday services at a Baptist church have filtered down into his design philosophy. He started his namesake company in 2016 using his senior thesis collection at the Savannah College of Art and Design as a springboard. He has introduced a select number of collections through the years and has attracted celebrities including Zendaya, Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Rogers won’t just be mapping out a how-I-got-here route. He will also give Cho the lowdown about what’s next for his business.

In its ninth year, “The Atelier With Alina Cho” is sponsored by the Stanley and Doris Tananbaum Foundation in memory of Doris Tananbaum. Rogers’ appearance will be the first of the spring season for the talk series.