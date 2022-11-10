×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

The Attico Teams With Sant Ambroeus Café on Capsule

The storied café in central Milan is the gathering place for chic ladies who have always inspired designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.

The Piaggio Ape car teasing The Attico Sant Ambroeus capsule collection in front of Milan's Central Station.
The Piaggio Ape car teasing The Attico Sant Ambroeus capsule collection in front of Milan's Central Station. Courtesy of The Attico

MILAN — The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini may have become modern social media style stars themselves, but if asked who their own fashion icons are, the answer may surprise some people.

The chic Milanese Ladies Who Lunch, locally known as “sciure” and often seen strolling around the city in their impeccably cut coats and shiny patent leather tote bags, have always charmed the duo.

The designers regularly attend storied local cafés, including Sant Ambroeus, to spot them and draw inspiration from their style, often reinterpreted for The Attico’s party-ready attire and ‘80s-inspired garb.

Paying tribute to those women, the brand is teaming with Sant Ambroeus, the famed café located on Via Matteotti, on the edge of the Golden Triangle luxury shopping district, for a merch-like capsule collection. The café has recently undergone a total revamp and is poised to reopen to the public on Nov. 14.

“One of our favorite spots in New York is Sant Ambroeus. When we found out about the reopening in Milan, it came natural to us to celebrate this moment with them, joining our world and theirs, in synergy,” said Ambrosio.

“We chose to communicate this project with the concept of the Milanese ‘sciura’. If you go to a café like Sant Ambroeus, you are sure to meet some ‘sciure’ casually chatting, having tea, flawlessly groomed and impeccably dressed,” Tordini offered.

The capsule comprises a T-shirt, a sweatshirt and coffee cup to go, all decked in ivory white and bearing The Attico and Sant Ambroeus logos. A baseball hat is available in black and brown iterations.

The range drops Thursday at the brand’s e-commerce site, retailing between 50 euros for the cup-to-go and 240 euros for the crewneck sweat.

Items from The Attico Sant Ambroeus capsule collection.
Items from The Attico Sant Ambroeus capsule collection. Courtesy of The Attico

A Piaggio Ape car has been teasing the collaboration speeding through the streets of Milan over the past week, ahead of a dinner to be held Thursday night.

The collection is accompanied by a dedicated ad campaign in which the Milanese ladies inspiring the designers appear strolling around the city or seated at Sant Ambroeus clad in The Attico gear mingling with items from the capsule collection.

Although the brand has forged ties with retailers in the past for capsules, this marks the first full-fledged cobranded lineup for The Attico.

The brand — which in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl — has been on a retail and category push as of late.

The ad campaign for The Attico Sant Amrboeus capsule collection.
The ad campaign for The Attico Sant Amrboeus capsule collection starring Milan’s local ladies. Courtesy of The Attico

The designers traveled to New York to open their first temporary pop-up in the city, located in SoHo’s Wooster Street, in September following similar activations at key retailers worldwide. In 2021 the brand introduced its first handbag collection in October expanding its accessories range, approached the world of streetwear with the “Life at Large” collection, launched beachwear and unveiled the “Superattico” capsule of 14 evening outfits during Milan Fashion Week.

