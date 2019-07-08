GETTING DIGITAL: “Luglio col bene che ti voglio,” which in English translates to “July, the love I feel for you,” is not only a popular song from the late Sixties, but also the name of the first see-now-buy-now capsule collection that will go live on July 12, marking the official debut of The Attico’s new web site.

Founded in 2016 by Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, the women’s wear label is going to offer a full digital immersion into the brand with a web site that combines an online store with a content section peppered by collaborations with up-and-coming talents from different fields, ranging from art, cinema and photography to food and design.

In addition, the e-commerce site — operated by Milan-based company The Level Group, which manages the online shops of a range of brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Stuart Weitzman and Woolrich — won’t only carry the label’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections. It will actually sell every two months a limited-edition capsule dedicated to a specific theme. Along with pieces designed by Tordini and Ambrosio, the capsule will include items developed by other brands.

Dedicated to summer, the debut mini collection, “Luglio col bene che ti voglio,” will consist of a range of exclusive The Attico gowns, as well as Linda Farrow sunglasses, two swimsuits by Eres and KNC Beauty lip hydration patches.

In October, The Attico received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding.