COOL AND GREEN: The Attico girl is a confident type indulging in the luxury of precious items — but she wants to be eco-friendly, too.

Founded in 2016 by Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, the Italian women’s wear label is launching on Dec. 10 a holiday capsule collection exclusively available on the brand’s e-commerce platform comprising a range of items with sustainable features.

Nodding to the Eighties aesthetic that has become a brand’s signature, the lineup named “Call Me Back” includes six vintage fur coats crafted from mink, fox and martens that were reworked for a more contemporary silhouette, their linings and buttons overhauled. There are also three pairs of bejeweled stiletto pumps that were covered in pink, red and black Swarovski crystals’ leftovers.

To complement the offering, Tordini and Ambrosio teamed with eco-chic makeup line La Bouche Rouge, creating a matte cherry pink-hued lipstick contained in a plastic-free case made of vegan leather.

Marking the launch of the capsule collection, The Attico is releasing images nodding to vintage analog shots and a video infused with a film noir undercurrent. The short movie follows model Jazzmine Berger’s journey as she strolls in the red-carpeted corridor of a hotel, while she selects The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” song from a jukebox and until she is picked up by a vintage car.

The holiday capsule marks The Attico’s second sustainable effort. Last May California-based denim brand Re/Done tapped the designers and Instagram personalities to curate a capsule collection of upcycled floral dresses and cargo pants.

Last year, The Attico received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding.