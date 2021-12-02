The Attico’s Latest Pop-ups Spotlight Accessories

MIRROR ROOMS: The Attico girls are growing up and so too is their expansion plan.

The brand established and creatively led by social media star and designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini has opened two pop-ups in time for the holiday season.

A 269-square-foot space bowed on the ground floor at Dubai’s luxury accessories retailer Level Shoes and is running until Jan. 10. The brand made its foray into handbags last October, launching a range of eight leather styles designed to cover women’s needs from day to night. They are on full display at the Level Shoes’ corner, a circular installation made of mirror-like acrylic panels.

The Attico pop-up at Dubai’s Level Shoes. Lorenzo Piovella/Courtesy of The Attico

Simultaneously, The Attico’s party-ready attire and mix of ‘80s-inspired garb, towering shoes and sculptural handbags took over a 322-square-foot corner on the second floor of The Webster’s South Beach location in Miami.

The brand’s signature disco-era aesthetics were echoed in the corner’s columns covered in silver foils, contrasting with the bold nuances of fuchsia, blue and mint green of the spring 2022 collection.

The pop-up will move to other The Webster locations in coming months, touching down in SoHo between Dec. 22 and Jan. 10, before moving on to the Los Angeles flagship from Jan. 17 to 31.

Both pop-ups were developed by design firm Studioboom.

Over the past year-plus The Attico has been busy expanding its footprint and has run pop-ups at other key retailers worldwide including Harrods, Selfridges and Rinascente.

The Attico pop-up at The Webster South Beach. Courtesy of The Attico

The Attico — which in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl — has also been ramping up its offering. This year it approached the world of streetwear with the “Life at Large” collection, launched beachwear and unveiled the “Superattico” capsule of 14 evening outfits during the past Milan Fashion Week.