LONDON — Victoria Beckham was a clear winner during London Fashion Week when it came to media impact, according to the latest data by Launchmetrics, the data research and insights company.

Beckham’s brand ranked first among Launchmetrics’ list of top five brands with the greatest media impact value, the impact a brand has with its marketing activities across social media, print and online, at London Fashion Week, with Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Richard Quinn and JW Anderson filling out the remainder of the top five.

David Beckham’s Instagram post — the traditional picture he posts of himself, his sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper sitting in the Victoria Beckham front row — was the top-performing single post and generated $1.07 million. It was posted to show support for his wife’s fall 2020 show, which took place in The Banqueting House in Whitehall, Westminster.

Victoria Beckham also topped Launchmetrics’ top five brands’ owned media list. Falling behind her were Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Westwood and Aadnevik.

Hilfiger showed his Tommy Now collection in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton on Sunday night of LFW, where celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Luka Sabbat and Alessandra Ambrosio walked the show. He also gathered a lot of top influencers to create sponsored content and Melissa Satta’s post from the show ranked as the top sponsored post created during the five days of LFW.

Leonie Hanne, the London-based influencer who has more than 2.1 million followers and was visibly present on the streets and at all major London shows, ranked as the top influencer and her account raked in $490,000 in MIV. David Beckham won the top celebrity account by gaining a whopping $3.2 million in MIV.

In total, London Fashion Week generated $62.7 million in total MIV across social media and online coverage, falling significantly behind New York Fashion Week, which generated $154.3 million.