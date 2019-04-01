SAFETY FIRST: The British Fashion Council has teamed with the British Fashion Model Agents Association to endorse officially the Be Well Collective, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide mental support and nutritional education to models in the industry.

The BFC’s endorsement is a continuation of its support of the organization, with which it partnered last September during London Fashion Week. The collaboration saw sleep therapists, professional fitness trainers and stress experts educate models on the importance of sleep, nutrition and exercise.

The Be Well Collective goal is to promote best practice and treatment and to work toward building sustainable careers for models.

In 2017, the BFC and BFMA begun drafting guidelines for appropriate workplace practices to create a safe space for models under The Models First Initiative.

“They [the BFMA] understood the need to develop an independent committee that will challenge agencies, as well as industry norms, to ensure that models are treated with the same respect and care as all employees in the industry,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC.