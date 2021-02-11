The Black Design Collective will join forces with the Council of Fashion Designers of America for an exclusive NYFW/American Collections event, starting Monday.

BDC x CFDA Runway360 will showcase the work of 10 U.S.-based designers, all African-American.

Byron Lars will show his new “In Earnest Collection,” and others such as TJ Walker and Carl Jones will introduce their Cross Colors line. Epperson, winner of this year’s FGI Rising Star Award, will showcase his latest creations and Kevan Hall, the former Halston creative director, will present his luxury collection.

Oscar winner and “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter will host a launch Zoom cocktail event on Monday evening to introduce the designers and kick off fashion week.

Others participating are Marrisa Wilson NY, Okera Banks of OTG Essentials, Asia Hall of Neon Cowboys, Geoffrey D. Starks Jr., of Geoff Duran, Aaron Potts of Apotts Collection and Datari Austin.

Formed in 2018 to promote and support the work of Black designers in America and globally, the BDC’s founding members including Hall, Carter, Walker and celebrity designer Angela Dean.