PRESSING ON: Six months after the death of designer Amsale Aberra, the namesake company is moving forward with a new retail concept geared toward bridesmaids.

Starting Sept. 24, bridal parties can schedule appointments at the Amsale creative studio in New York’s garment district. Shoppers will find The Bridal Party at Amsale. The direct-to-consumer approach will give customers a full range of colors, fabrications, sizes, silhouettes and styles of both the Amsale and Nouvelle Amsale Bridesmaids collections. In step with the ever-increasing experiential options at retail, shoppers will have a behind-the-scenes view of the company’s Midtown design studio.

Neil Brown, chief executive officer of Amsale, said the introduction of The Bridal Party at Amsale is a “natural progression” for the brand as the retail landscape is changing. To that end, the way that brides and bridesmaids shop for dresses has “significantly shifted,” he said.

The more personalized shopping experience is designed to play up the attention to detail. There are more than 200 styles from both the Amsale and Nouvelle Amsale Bridesmaids collections. Clients will be encouraged to leaf through the numerous styles and try on different looks and take a close look at the fit of their selections.

Last year, the average bridesmaid spent $1,200 on a wedding, including $208 for the average bridesmaid dress and $70 more for alterations, according to WeddingWire. Nouvelle Amsale’s bridesmaid dresses range from $200 to $220 and Amsale bridesmaid dresses retail from $270 to $310.

The one-on-one experience will also give insight to the Amsale sales team. The Bridal Party at Amsale will serve as an interactive testing opportunity, where Amsale can get direct feedback from customers on new products and fabrications before they come to market.

Executive sales director Lisa Brigham said, “This opportunity to hear directly from our customer is incredibly valuable. We want to be there to guide her with styling tips and, in return, learn first-hand what will make her experience with us fantastic. We chose to create an environment that both mirrored our aesthetic and made them feel at home.”

