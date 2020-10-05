LONDON — The British Fashion Council has announced the recipients of its 2020 BFC MA Scholarship scheme.

Brandon Choi from Central Saint Martins has received the BFC Chanel MA Scholarship, and Joe Pearson and Adam Alaoui Elyassé from CSM are the recipients of the BFC Dior men’s MA Scholarship.

The BFC MA full scholarship went to Dominic Huckbody, Jessan Macatangay and Edward Mendoza from CSM; Shanti Bell from Royal College of Art, and Pearl Quist from the University of Salford. Natasha Sweeney from CSM has received the BFC MA final-year scholarship.

The BFC has been awarding scholarships since 1998. The funding this year comes from the BFC Foundation, which brings all of the BFC’s charitable initiatives under one umbrella.

The foundation aims to support the future success of the British fashion industry by focusing on the following areas: Education, grant-giving, business mentoring, and the Institute of Positive Fashion, which is a site launched in June as a resource for businesses looking to ramp up their sustainability efforts.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC said: “We have been faced with truly the most impactful crisis of a generation and at this time, supporting and empowering upcoming talent is more important than ever.

“The BFC offers support to help young people at every level to realize their ability, ensuring the future growth and success of the British fashion industry. Academic scholarships provide young designers from all backgrounds with the opportunity to eventually work in the creative industries, paving the way for the future generations of talent.”