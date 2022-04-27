The Cannes Jury, Honoring Rihanna, Camila Cabello’s Campaign

YES WE CANNES: The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate its 75th birthday with veteran French actor Vincent Lindon serving as the president of the jury.

Lindon, who won best actor at the film festival in 2015 for “The Measure of a Man” and starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” is the first French actor to head up the prestigious panel since Isabelle Huppert in 2009.

“In the history of the festival, French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year,” said the festival organizers, noting the special significance of the role.

He’ll be joined by Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Indian actress Deepika Padukone. Directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier, who was once briefly banned from the festival, will join the panel. Rounding it out is Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca, whose film “Marcel!” has been officially added to the lineup.

It was a big day for Cannes calendar planning, as the annual amfAR gala also revealed it will return to its traditional home on the hallowed grounds of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The Cinema Against AIDS gala is widely considered the biggest fete of the festival, and this year the fundraiser will bring the star power with performances from Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX.

Robert De Niro will serve as honored guest of the evening and Michelle Williams has signed on as one of the event’s co-chairs.

Carine Roitfeld will mark her 10th year curating a fashion show for the event. This year participating designers will include the houses of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Valentino as well as Alled Martinez and Nensi Dojaka.

Supermodels traditionally step out for the runway show. Past guests have included Bella and Gigi Hadi, Karlie Kloss, Karolina Kurkova and Kendall Jenner.

The theme will be “Let’s Get Married,” so some bridal looks can be expected. Stéphane Rolland will also create a custom dress for the event. In past years, the collection of dresses has been auctioned off at the end of the evening. It brought in more than $1 million in 2019.

The gala itself has raised more than $245 million for AIDS research since its start in 1993, though last year saw a more subdued event as it was moved to the smaller Villa Eilenroc in nearby Cap d’Antibes and saw its 900-strong guest list — and fundraising total — cut in half.

Chopard will remain an event sponsor, while athletic brand Jelenew has signed on and Charlotte Tilbury will serve as the official beauty brand.

The event will also keep current with its currency — Bahamian digital exchange FTX will serve as the event’s official crypto partner.

The amfAR gala event will take place May 26, and the film festival will run May 17 to 28. — RHONDA RICHFORD

SAVAGE X FENTY’S AWARD: The Femmy Awards are returning to New York City in-person this summer with a new round of award winners, including Savage x Fenty, Parade, Komar and Bombas.

Gigi Hadid models in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

“This year, we want to acknowledge and pay tribute to the companies and leaders who embody what is important for our industry and collective humanity: inclusivity, family, acts of kindness, esteem for science and the creative positivity that moves us forward,” said Tina Wilson, vice president and creative director of Hue Brands, and president of the Underfashion Club, the nonprofit organization that hosts the Femmy Awards.

During the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty innerwear brand will be awarded with the “brand disruptor award,” while sock and underwear brand Bombas will receive the “humanitarian award” for its work donating socks and T-shirts to the homeless. The Komar family — which makes sleepwear and lingerie under such brands as Anne Klein, Ellen Tracy, Le Mystere, On Gossamer and Carole Hochman — will be given the generations award. Direct-to-consumer innerwear and loungewear brand Parade will receive the “rising star award.” In addition, market research firm The NPD Group will receive the “industry science award.”

The annual awards event — which honors excellence in the intimate apparel industry and helps the Underfashion Club raise money for its student scholarships — has been on hiatus since February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic landed in North America. This year’s award show is also the Underfashion Club’s 64th anniversary. — KELLIE ELL

CAMILA’S CAMPAIGN: Victoria’s Secret is going bilingual for its latest beauty campaign.

The lingerie and beauty retailer revealed on Tuesday that its latest campaign for Bombshell — one of the brand’s bestselling fragrances — will feature three-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Camila Cabello in both English and Spanish.

“Hay una Bombshell en cada una de nosotros,” (“There’s a bombshell in all of us”), the beauty brand wrote on Instagram.

“For me, being a bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day,” Cabello added in a statement. “I’m excited to join Victoria’s Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman.”

Raúl Martinez, chief creative director at Victoria’s Secret, added: “On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn’t need to be directed — her vibrance and confidence shined through organically. It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life.”

To help celebrate, the beauty brand will host “The Bombshell Gardens,” a pop-up event along New York City’s High Line from May 3 to May 9. Shoppers will have the chance to sample fragrance bars, take photos under peony installations and meet with Victoria’s Secret perfumer Adriana Medina.

The multilanguage campaign is the latest in Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s transformation efforts. The company — which includes the Lingerie and Pink brands — has undergone a massive makeover to curb revenue losses, which were fueled by changing consumer preferences, the #MeToo movement and backlash over Victoria’s Secret’s unattainable beauty standards.

In 2021, the retailer formed the VS Collective to showcase a diverse lineup of models, including plus-size, disabled and transgender models, such as Emira D’Spain, the first Black transgender woman, and Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down Syndrome to represent the brand.

Most recently, Pink hired “Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet as that brand’s first male ambassador. Two months earlier, plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader joined Pink as an ambassador and size consultant. Also in April, Victoria’s Secret unveiled its newest brand, Happy Nation, for tweens. — K.E.