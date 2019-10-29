EAST MEETS WEST: As indicators of how fashion advertising is evolving and Los Angeles’ greater gravitational pull, The Creative is opening a West Coast outpost.

After seven years of being headquartered in New York, the company is opening the “Content Collective!” with cofounder Lorenzo Martone leading the bulk of branded content in California. He will serve as creative director of The Content Collective. His business partner Caitlin Shockley will continue to be based in the New York office. To round out the design and production talent, The Creative has enlisted former Ruffian designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais to oversee styling and art direction, 3ten Events’ JR Wright will deal with areas like set design, lighting and decor, Stephen Busken will focus on photography and Jim Valdez will concentrate on videography.

As owner of the six-year-old Martone Cycling, Martone has a 360-degree understanding of branding, as a brand owner, content creator and end-use consumer. He first met Wolk and Morais when he had the talent and public relations company Arc NY. In that role, he organized some of Ruffian’s fashion week parties in New York City and the three men became friends.

With more clients in search of content — a frequent refrain that an increasing number of public relations and advertising firms are faced with — The Creative NYC has decided to go bicoastal. To try to better serve clients, “The Creative East” in Manhattan will specialize in media relations and “The Creative West” in Los Angeles will deal with most of the company’s branded content development. Year-round shooting was one of the selling points of Los Angeles, as well as the city’s production prowess, according to Shockley.

The Creative’s portfolio includes work with Baja East, Kimora Lee Simmons, Baby Phat, Farm Rio, Ipanema with Philippe Starck, Martone Cycling Co., MPG Sport, Mondetta Originals with Ndaba Mandela, the Frédérique Constant Group, Les Copains and Blue Les Copains by Peter Som, Juniper Books, OWN Your Story, Talis Elements, Berd Vay’e and the Andi Brand, among others.