Brooklyn Museum Unveils ‘The Queen and The Crown’ Virtual Exhibit

Fans of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” are getting a closer look at the shows’ impressive costumes.

Netflix has teamed with the Brooklyn Museum to unveil on Friday “The Queen and the Crown” virtual exhibit to showcase costumes from the limited-series “The Queen’s Gambit” and the fourth season of the hit royal drama, “The Crown.”

The exhibit includes several standout costumes from the fourth season of “The Crown,” which makes its debut on Nov. 15, including Queen Elizabeth II’s Trooping the Colour military uniform and Braemar Games Suit, a pale green suit that’s meant to show her moving toward somber colors to reflect her age.

It will also showcase costumes worn by Emma Corrin, who is making her debut as Princess Diana in the upcoming season. The exhibit includes a pink silk dress and a two-piece floral silk suit from the princess’ royal tour of Australia in 1983.

Most notably, the exhibit features the show’s version of Princess Diana’s iconic wedding gown, which closely resembles the original designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The silk taffeta gown includes a lace trim that was recreated by the same Nottingham company that made the original wedding dress. It took three seamstresses four weeks and 600 hours to create and used 95 meters of fabric and 100 meters of lace. The gown’s train is about 30 meters long.

The exhibit also includes costumes from Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” a new limited series based on the novel of the same name that follows a young woman, Beth Harmon, on her mission of becoming the world’s greatest chess player in the Fifties and Sixties.

There are many costumes that evoke the Mod style of the era, including a black and brown mini dress inspired by those popularized by fashion designer Pierre Cardin. The exhibit showcases other costumes from pivotal moments from the show, including the pale green dress that Harmon wears as a child when she arrives at the orphanage and a checkered coat that she wears in Moscow for her final chess tournament.

