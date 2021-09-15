The Delevingne Sisters Bring Their Sustainable Prosecco Brand Stateside

The Delevingne sisters are bringing their sustainable and vegan Prosecco brand Della Vite Stateside.

Sisters Chloe, Poppy and Cara have announced the U.S. launch of Della Vite, which they unveiled last fall in the U.K. The line includes two offerings, Della Vite Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G and Della Vite Prosecco Treviso D.O.C, priced at $30 and $25 per bottle, respectively. Both are made from grapes grown in Valdobbiadene, Italy.

“We always say we were Italian in a past life — we love the food, the culture and spirit of Italians,” said the sisters in a collective statement. “Regardless of where we are in the world, or why we’ve got together, Prosecco has always been our drink of choice, and something that became a bit of a sisterly ritual that tied us together.”

Della Vite marks the first venture between all three sisters. Fittingly, the idea was born over dinner conversation. “We’ve always spoken about starting a business together as sisters, but we knew that it had to be based around something that meant a lot, something that held a real significance for each of us,” they added.

The Delevingne sisters. Courtesy

