PAYING TRIBUTE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Southbank Centre Tuesday afternoon for the opening day of a major exhibition examining the life of Nelson Mandela that marks the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader.

Markle wore a sleeveless blush pink trench coat by Canadian label Nonie. She completed her summer outfit with a matching Mulberry clutch and nude heels and her signature messy bun.

The exhibition will highlight the life and legacy of the activist, tracing Mandela’s career from freedom fighter to becoming South Africa’s first democratically elected president. It is explored through six themes: Character, comrade, leader, prisoner, negotiator and statesman and the exhibition will run until August 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured the exhibition and highlights included the Roben Island Bible that Mandela studied during his time in prison and pickaxes used by Mandela and his fellow prisoners.

They also met with Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Diamini-Mandela and people associated with the displays including Thembi Tambo, South Africa’s High Commissioner to the U.K. and the daughter of Oliver Tambo, a close colleague of Mandela’s and an anti-apartheid politician.

Lord Peter Hain, the chair of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, welcomed the duke and duchess’ support. “We are delighted the duke and duchess will be supporting it,” he said.

This is not the first show of royal support for the South African president. In 2015, Prince Harry visited Mandela’s Robben Island prison cell, where he was imprisoned for 18 months by the apartheid regime. Prince Harry also met with Mandela’s widow Graca Machel and toured his office.