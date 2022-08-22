×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Stella McCartney Raises the Bar on Clean Beauty With New Skin Care Line

Business

Gucci Opens Boutique in Downtown Detroit

Fashion

From the Archives: A Chat With Norell

The Fairchild Fashion Museum to Launch During New York Fashion Week

The two-day exhibition will kick off with a VIP cocktail party on Sept. 9.

The Fairchild Fashion Museum
The Fairchild Fashion Museum WWD

Since 1892, Fairchild Media Group’s photographers and editors have been on the ground capturing all of the key moments in fashion and the worlds beyond, from celebrities to executives, the latest hot places to visit to They Are Wearings of fashion on the streets of cities worldwide.

This coming New York Fashion Week, fashion fans will get a closer look at the vast Fairchild Archive with the opening of The Fairchild Museum, a two-day pop-up exhibition at AG Studios in Lower Manhattan.

The museum, located at 52 Walker Street, will highlight historical fashion, footwear and beauty moments through three immersive rooms.

Room one, “Style Retrospective,” will feature 30 archival photographs of celebrities, designers and brands; Room two, “The Best of Now,” will feature the most forward-thinking designers and brands of today alongside custom items, and the exhibition will culminate with The Style Shop, which will feature a selection of limited-edition products for purchase, including archival Fairchild photo prints.

A percentage of proceeds from all WWD Shop product sales will benefit a select charity of choice. The exhibition will include audio experiences voiced by FMG editors in each room, and a virtual component in the WWD Metaverse, hosted in partnership with Digital Village.

The Fairchild Fashion Museum will be open to visitors Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with an opening night VIP cocktail party for fashion and retail insiders, celebrities and editors set for Sept. 9, the evening of the first official day of New York Fashion Week.

