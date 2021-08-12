LONDON – After moving digital last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Fashion Council Thursday said that the Fashion Awards will return to a physical format and take place again at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 29.

“The Fashion Awards is a landmark event, the only global event of its kind,” said Stephanie Phair, British Fashion Council chair. “It is a privilege to be able to host the international fashion industry in London at such an iconic venue.”

This year’s event will hand out Designer of the Year, and the BFC Foundation Award, as well as honoring and celebrating international and British leaders of change who excel in their field and created positive change within the fashion industry over the past year.

They will be judged under five categories environment, people, community & craftsmanship, creativity, and culture. Winners will be voted on, starting in September, by a panel made up of over 800 members of the international fashion industry.

Other awards on the night include the Outstanding Achievement Award, the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and Fashion Icon.

“We are excited to bring the live event back and are working on a new format that will put entertainment at the heart of the show while using digital platforms to expand the reach of the event,” said Phair, adding that more plans and some surprises on the night will be revealed over the coming months.

Launched as the U.K.’s answer to the Met Gala and the CFDA Awards in NIew York, the Fashion Awards is an annual fundraiser event for the BFC Foundation, which has helped 33 designers and a number of students through financial support grants and mentoring in 2020/21.

Tickets will be available to the general public from September 21. American Express members can access presale tickets from September 6.

Last year the British Fashion Council released a 30-minute YouTube clip to reveal the winners, who included Samuel Ross, Priya Ahluwalia, A Sai Ta, Kenneth Ize, and Christopher Raeburn.