The Female Founder Collective Sets Annual Women’s Conference in Los Angeles

The all-day event will be held March 23 at Rolling Greens in downtown Los Angeles.

Alison Wyatt and Rebecca Minkoff
Alison Wyatt and Rebecca Minkoff courtesy shot.

The Female Founder Collective, cofounded by Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, will host its annual all-day event, Female Founders Day: Find Your North, timed to Women’s History Month, on March 23 at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles.

Female Founders Day was created as an initiative to support founding women in business to help them achieve success on their terms. The event incorporates workshops and opportunities to connect and network for a full day.

Speakers will include Heidi D’Amelio, cofounder of D’Amelio Brands; Amy Liu, chief executive officer and founder of Tower 28; Camilla Marcus, chef, founder and activist at West-bourne; Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles and Pizzana, and author of “Sweet Success”; Claire Wasserman, founder and author of “Ladies Get Paid”; Ellen Marie Bennett, founder and chief brand officer of Hedley & Bennett; Madison Utendahl, founder and chief creative officer of Utendahl Creative; Noora Raf Brown, executive vice president of brand at Goop; Nyakio Greico, cofounder of Thirteen Lune and founder of Relevant Skin, and Wyatt, cofounder of The Female Collective, start-up adviser and angel investor.

“We believe that by coming together, women will change the world. Through Female Founders Day, we seek to bring diverse founders together to educate them to drive one another’s collective success, on whatever terms they choose,” said Minkoff.

Wyatt added: “This year we’re putting an emphasis on ‘Finding Your North,’ to convince women to stop trying to go at it alone, and deliberately ask for a seek out a support system, even if it’s transactional. Our goal is to give women the keys to unlock their next chapter of success through access to an invaluable network of mentors and advisors for support and guidance.”

The pandemic has contributed to increased gender inequality in the workforce, according to McKinsey & Co. PitchBook found that women-founded start-ups raised only 1.9 percent of all VC funds in 2022, a significant drop from the 2.4 percent all-women teams raised in 2021.

