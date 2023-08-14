The Folklore Connect Will Host Second Physical Showroom During New York Fashion Week

The Folklore Group, the software company behind the wholesale marketplace The Folklore Connect, will host its second physical showroom during New York Fashion Week.

The Folklore Connect enables retailers to discover and shop diverse and sustainable brands in global markets.

This follows on the heels of its February showroom that attracted nearly 1,000 buyers, editors and industry professionals.

The Folklore Connect NYFW Showroom, powered by Shopify, will run from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10 at 131 Greene Street in New York, Shopify New York’s two-story space in SoHo. The showroom will enable retailers, media, stylists and other industry professionals to book appointments to view the spring 2024 collections of 15 apparel and accessories brands from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Colombia, London, New York, Atlanta and Toronto.

The brands featured include AAKS, Chee Lee, EDAS, Elexiay, Israella Kobla, Kadiju, Oríré, Rendoll, RP New York, Selfi, Shekudo, Tehjan Burnett, The Lulo Project, V. Bellan, and Wisdom Eyewear.

Amira Rasool, founder and chief executive officer of The Folklore Group, said, “Although b-to-b wholesale e-commerce technology is an essential part of the wholesale buying process, the physical and relationship element of buying are still major parts of the equation. Our platform was not set up to eliminate the need for human and physical interaction, rather it was set up to streamline these interactions and make the discovery and transaction part of wholesale buying simpler and quicker. We invite every opportunity to make the wholesale experience the best it can be for all of our users, and we find the in-person showrooms we host benefit both our brand and retail partners.”

Rasool was on WWD x FN x Beauty Inc’s 50 Women in Power list for 2022.

The Folklore Connect will be hosting a panel on the opening evening of Sept. 7 in the Shopify space that will showcase industry experts from brands and buyers to share insights for emerging brands embarking on their wholesale journey and how to notice and attract retailer interest.