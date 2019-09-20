The Great has launched a men’s range.

“We’ve become known for our boyish styles for women, and now, ironically, we are re-creating a favorite women’s style but for the boys,” said cofounder Emily Current in a statement to WWD.

Before unveiling the Los Angeles-based label with a women’s collection in 2014, Current and longtime business partner Meritt Elliott were behind Current/Elliott, a celebrity favorite — worn by Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Bilson and Jennifer Aniston — that was known for its boyfriend jeans. The designer and stylist duo, who founded the namesake label with Serge Azria before leaving in 2012, have dabbled in men’s wear in the past, and they’re giving it another go. The collection, which showcases T-shirts and sweatshirts, is priced between $95 and $175 and launches today, exclusively on the brand’s site.

“Inspired by vintage, and always with our signature soft and worn hand, we’ve sought to bring the spirit and ease of a treasured boyish vintage T to our female customers with a classic, full range of knitwear offerings season after season,” Current shared. Reflecting Southern California’s luxury leisure esthetic, their core collection — a best-selling category for the brand — features T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweats. “We have watched our customer purchase their favorite The Great Ts and sweatshirts in multiples, the building blocks in their wardrobes, which is similar to the buying behavior of men.”

“We’ve also observed men buying our largest sizes for themselves,” she added. “Thus, with a few fit adjustments and in a classic color palette, The Great Man was born.”

Previously, the label — which has a 1,800-square-foot brick-and-mortar on Melrose Avenue and can be found at more than 200 retailers from Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom to Revolve and Net-a-porter — had expanded into denim, kids’, shoes and sleepwear. It next plans “to continue to introduce new categorical offerings that address the lifestyle needs of their loyal customers,” the brand shared.