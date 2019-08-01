READ THE FINE PRINT: Like its competitors and brands across the board, the Gregory Hotel is trying to amp up the experiential factor.

Overnight guests and lobby visitors can find the favorite books of a few designers and listen in to music that inspires 28 of them. Have you ever wondered what Tom Ford likes to read in his limited free time? Lao Tzu’s “Tao Te Ching,” and Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood.” More lighthearted is one of Margherita Missoni’s preferred reads are Richard Scarry’s “What Do People Do All Day?” and Federico Fellini’s “The Book of Dreams.” Isaac Mizrahi’s choices — Mark Twain’s “The Innocents Abroad” and Cecil Beaton’s “The Glass of Fashion” — are also in the mix. The 30-volume library will be available as of Monday, thanks to a collaboration with One Grand Books, the book store in Narrowsburg, N.Y., that was started by the journalist and editor Aaron Hicklin.

The Gregory’s general manager Yaniv Packer said, “We are located in the Garment District and fashion has always been a point of interest for guest programming. We are thrilled to launch these programs ahead of New York Fashion Week.”

There will also be new designer-selected tunes in the lobby as of Monday. Cynthia Rowley favors Shocking Blue’s “Send Me a Postcard” and Yeohlee Teng thinks Stereo Total’s “Moviestar” is a winner. Claudine DeSola, whose Caravan Stylist Studio has a content studio and experiential space on-site, connected with 28 designers on their currently preferred tunes.

DeSola, whose company also offers styling, said, “I always hear some of the best music from designers. It actually started with Yeohlee. She got me into Kraftwerk. Every time you typically go into a designer studio they have music on. I remember hearing Marc Bouwer play Omi’s ‘Cheerleader,’ way before that song was popular a few years ago, and how the actress I was with was reacting to it.”

DeSola noted that beauty stylist Martino Cartier has curated a playlist for “Wigs and Wishes,” a charity event that will be held at the hotel on Aug. 12. On another plain, a fashion-themed installation will be unveiled in the hotel’s art gallery on Aug. 20. In the meantime, paintings by fashion illustrators Hodaya Louis and Kahri Anne are on view.