Streetwear brand The Hundreds is launching a collaboration with film franchise “Jurassic Park” on Thursday at the brand’s Fairfax store in Los Angeles, as well as on its website and app.

The apparel collaboration draws inspiration from several films of the Universal and Amblin franchise that premiered in 1993. The red and black dinosaur logo appears on graphic T-shirts, a vest and camouflage shorts — inspired by classic souvenir shop merchandise and safari gear, as well as the Hammond anorak inspired by the yellow rain jacket worn by characters for the T-rex’s appearance. Prices range from $12 to $139.

The partners also created dinosaur graphic patterns appearing on a custom pattern made from “caution” and “danger” signs, on a hoodie, T-shirt and sweatpants. Accessories such as ranger safari hats, corduroy snapbacks and acid wash beanies round out the collection.

The Hundreds has many collaborations to its credit, including its most recent with Lee Jeans that launched this month. Meanwhile, the Jurassic Park franchise had been featured heavily in the GCDS spring 2020 collection.