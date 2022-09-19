Beth Birkett Talks Judging Season Two of ‘The Hype’ 

HBO Max is releasing the second season of its streetwear-focused fashion competition show, “The Hype,” on Thursday, which brings back the judging panel: rapper Offset, stylist Marni Senofonte and creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, Beth Birkett.

Like season one, “The Hype” brings together a group of 10 young streetwear designers who compete in weekly design challenges to ultimately win the grand prize of $150,000 and a co-sign from the judging panel.

Coming into the second season, Birkett said she felt more confident in her judging and like the group of young designers were more receptive to her feedback.

“I feel like the kids listened more,” she explained. “There were a lot of people that would be at the top [one week], and then it wasn’t like they were at the top every time. It was kind of a revolving door, so they seemed more open for critique, but I think the one takeaway or piece of advice that we tried to give all of the kids is to come in humble. I have a son that just started at Central Saint Martins and he got to meet one of the tutors there and he gave him the same advice of, ‘don’t come in thinking I’m going to kill this challenge because I’m so talented.’ It’s all a process and we’re all here to learn.”

Birkett said that what she thinks made this group of designers different — and what sets “The Hype” apart from other fashion competition shows — is their young age. She believes the designers are reflective of the fashion industry right now, which is largely made up of young, emerging designers who are selling their designs and building their followings through social media.

The contestants on “The Hype” season two.

She also added the show is more representative of the diversity within the fashion industry by highlighting people of color.

“[‘The Hype’] is definitely more geared around people of color, which I think is a true reflection of fashion now, which is there are so many Black and brown kids that are in fashion and are so talented,” she said. “They want to get in [the industry] and they’ve always been overlooked in the fashion world. I think this is actually the first show that properly represents fashion, not just streetwear.”

Each week, the designers were tasked with competing in a timed challenge that related to streetwear, such as creating a preppy-inspired look, a luxury look or a look for professional skateboarders. The winner of the weekly challenge would receive a prize, in addition to having their look featured on the homepage of StockX. The judging panels are joined each week by a guest judge, such as Law Roach, Dapper Dan, DJ Khaled and others.

When judging the looks and crowning a winner, Birkett said she looked primarily for authenticity and storytelling.

“It’s not a sewing competition,” she said. “You can sew something amazing, but what are you trying to say in the clothing? Did you make something that looks like fill-in-the-blank designer or something that I would actually buy because it’s different and it tells a story.”

Birkett takes her own advice when it comes to her own projects, which include most recently an apparel and sneaker collaboration with Air Jordan.

“My story was more of a color story and a connection to Black hair,” she said. “There’s so much around Black women and our hair and it’s almost become this cliché story, but I’m always trying to do something different and not predictable. I was trying to tell the story of who I am as a Caribbean American designer through bright colors and a nod to a braid style.”

“The Hype” debuts new episodes on Thursdays. The season ends Oct. 6.