Everything to Know About Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Show

The Kardashian-Jenner clan will soon be returning to a screen near you.

Their new reality series, “The Kardashians,” will be available to stream on Hulu soon, with the network announcing Monday the series will premiere on April 14. Despite the family’s many ups and downs, it seems they are all returning to continue to give fans inside looks at their personal and professional lives.

Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch, and all of her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are in the cast.

On New Year’s Eve, the official “The Kardashians” page on Instagram uploaded a 15-second clip of the family wishing everyone a happy new year, including Kylie Jenner who at the time was pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. She gave birth, reportedly to a baby boy, on Feb. 2.

On Monday, a new official teaser trailer was released. The short clip showed each sister up-close, posing in a glass box to Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

“All the walls will be shattered,” the tag line said, before it showed Kris Jenner and all her daughters walking toward the camera together.

The family shocked its fans when they revealed in 2020 that their long-running hit E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was ending after 20 seasons. The show had become one of the most popular reality television shows since it first aired in 2007.

In December 2020, Hulu announced it signed a multiyear deal with the Kardashians for the family to create exclusive content for the streaming service. At the time, the company announced the show’s expected debut to be late 2021.

