The Kering Foundation Hits The Pool, Milly Links With Surf Lodge

BACK IN THE POOL: The Kering Foundation is returning to The Pool for the second annual Caring for Women dinner in New York. Set for Sept. 12, the sold-out event marks the foundation’s 15th anniversary of working to end violence against women. The theme of the evening is “strength in numbers.”

This year’s event will be hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and cochaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey, Zoë Kravitz and Malala Yousafzai. Proceeds will benefit organizations that address gender-based violence, including the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

Guests at the inaugural Caring for Women New York dinner in 2022 included Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Gloria Steinem and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“Despite disturbing setbacks in women’s rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence,” said François-Henri Pinault, who serves as chairman of the Kering Foundation.

The event will be supported by Kering brands including Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Brioni, Boucheron and Pomellato, alongside retail partners. — KRISTEN TAUER

Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek. George Chinsee/WWD

MILLY HITS THE SURF: For the first time, Milly will be showcasing a selection of its collection from Aug. 1 through 8 at The Surf Lodge Boutique in Montauk, New York.

The collection, which is chosen by Milly and The Surf Lodge founder and creative director Jayma Cardoso, will consist of a variety of the brand’s summer pieces in signature prints, colors and technical fabrics. The brand’s Cabana collection of swimwear and beachwear and Hamptons-ready dresses will be offered.

A look from Milly. courtesy of Milly

Retail prices range from $250 for bikinis to $395 for beachwear. Ready-to-wear ranges in price from $350 to $795.

Milly will celebrate the collaboration at the Surf Lodge with a series of events throughout the week, including a dinner hosted by celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.

In addition, The Surf Lodge staff will be clad in custom Milly.

A look from Milly. Courtesy of Milly

Milly, which was cofounded in 2000 by Andrew Oshrin and Michelle Smith, was sold in 2019 to a subsidiary of S. Rothschild & Co., an apparel company, for $5.7 million. — LISA LOCKWOOD

NEW CEO: Canada’s Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans appointed Suzanne Silverstein as chief executive officer, effective July 10.

Silverstein will lead all aspects of the Western Glove Works-owned brands’ operations, directing growth strategies, driving profitability, and overseeing sales, product innovation, marketing, finance and supply chain. She succeeds Michael Silver, founder and former CEO. Silver will join the newly formed advisory board.

Suzanne Silverstein courtesy

“We are extremely excited to welcome Suzanne Silverstein to our ‘family of friends’ as the new CEO of Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans,” Silver said. “She brings an enormous wealth of experience and success in her career that I am certain will enhance the brands in their growth and prosperity for the future.”

Silver Jeans Co. celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. Both brands recently expanded their assortments to include high-stretch jean collections that fit multiple sizes to accommodate weight fluctuations. They have their own e-commerce channels and are sold across major department stores, online retailers, specialty chains and independent retailers across North America.

Silverstein brings a deep understanding of the denim business from her tenure at Seven For All Mankind. She was president of the premium denim brand from June 2019 to December 2020.

Her most recent role was group president of NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated apparel company that produces for Juicy Couture, Frye, Tretorn and more. She served as president for the JS Group as well, overseeing brands such as Halston, Amur and the ML Monique Lhuillier diffusion collection.

She also has 13 years of retail experience at Saks Incorporated, including seven years at Saks Fifth Avenue leaving as the vice president/divisional merchandise manager overseeing contemporary sportswear, including premium denim.

“I am thrilled to join the Silver Jeans and Jag team,” Silverstein said. “There is an incredible brand story, a seasoned and talented team, and most important to me, there is a passion for perfection with product. It’s a winning combination and I am very excited about the future of the brands.” — ANGELA VELASQUEZ