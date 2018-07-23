BUSY BEAVER: The Levy Group has been busy, very busy.

The group, along with brand management firm Bluestar Alliance, has introduced the first Tahari women’s swimwear collection for spring 2019. Bluestar said the new line marks the “growth of a new licensing partnership between the parties” for the brand.

Michael Fernandez, group president of men’s, swim and new business development at The Levy Group, said, “Swim is the perfect extension to exhibit the brand’s elegance and modern sophistication.”

The line focuses on the clean finish lines and comfortable novelty fabrics. Silhouettes feature florals, ruffles, lace appliques, stripes and ombre patterns, while some styles include a hidden underwire for support.

Joey Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bluestar Alliance, which owns the Tahari brand, said, “Swimwear is rounding out our overall strategy completing a full Tahari wardrobe, and we believe the new designs will appeal to the Tahari consumers who have admired the brand for many years.”

In a separate licensing partnership, this one with Authentic Brands Group, The Levy Group is showcasing its Hickey Freeman sportswear line this week at the contemporary menswear trade show Project at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The line will also launch in spring 2019.

Fernandez said team members Simone Eisold and Richard Gualtieri are working on the collection. “We look forward to introducing product innovation and new design as we evolveHickey Freeman,” he said.

The sportswear offerings include updated classics, such as men’s dress shirts and pants, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, outerwear and denim. It was designed to complement Hickey Freeman’s tailored clothing business.

Jarrod Weber, ABG’s Hickey Freeman brand president, said The Levy Group’s manufacturing expertise and “design sensibility” was well suited for the classic, luxury American brand.”