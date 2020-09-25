Julie O’Donnell, formerly director at Ford Models, has joined The Lions Talent Management as co-director, alongside co-director Nancy Ortiz.

Over the past 15 years, O’Donnell has managed the careers of Julia Nobis, Karmen Pedaru, Alana Zimmer, Erin O’Connor, Hanne Gaby, Emily Ratakowski, Lexi Boling and Sora Choi, among others. She also scouted internationally for Supermodel of the World from 2004 to 2010 and spearheaded and restructured Ford teams across the U.S. offices. She was named Ford’s women’s director in 2015.

She will report to Ali Kavoussi and Christiana Tran, managing partners of The Lions Talent Management.

O’Donnell is expected to develop, manage and expand The Lions talents’ careers within fashion.

“At The Lions, we’ve developed a unique management style that’s devoted to helping clients find their voice and embrace their passions as we build their careers together. Julie is a highly respected agent and a welcome addition to our ever-growing team,” Kavoussi said.

In other news at The Lions, the agency will now represent Lara Stone, the 36-year-old Dutch model known for her trademark gap in her front teeth and creamy skin. She was previously represented by IMG.

Stone rose to fame in 2006 when she was scouted at age 12 on the Paris Metro. She made her runway debut for Givenchy when Riccardo Tisci chose her for his show, and in 2010 signed an exclusive deal with Calvin Klein Inc., which was instrumental to her career. In addition to Givenchy, she has walked the runways for such designers as Prada, Chanel, Diesel, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Fendi, Max Mara, Isabel Marant and Giles Deacon. She has also appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Belstaff, Just Cavalli, Hugo Boss and Jil Sander.

Asked what they plan to do for Stone’s career, Kavoussi said, “Throughout her career, Lara Stone has been fortunate, and proportionately skilled, enough to conquer every facet of the modeling industry, cementing herself as one of the all time industry greats. While in the past, much of Lara’s career was centered around being the face of many high-end and prestigious brands, in this next chapter, The Lions’ focus is to put Lara’s name, and story, at the forefront.”