Retail companies and brands continue to rack in record sales from this year’s Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping weekend. But Hanro is giving back — just in time for Giving Tuesday.

The luxury lingerie and loungewear brand is the latest retailer to team with The Little Market, donating 100 percent of proceeds to the nonprofit when shoppers purchase The Little Market x Hanro lingerie bag.

“It was a natural fit,” Hannah Skvarla, cofounder of The Little Market, said of the partnership with Hanro. “We are like-minded companies that prioritize quality and value conscious consumers.”

The travel-size canvas bag, which retails for $15, is available while supplies last in Hanro’s Los Angeles and New York City stores, as well as at shop.hanrousa.com.

Skvarla, who cofounded The Little Market with reality star and entrepreneur Lauren Conrad as a way to support female artisans, said she’s thrilled with the Hanro collaboration.

“Not only is the piece timeless, adorable and practical, but proceeds from every bag sold will provide economic opportunity to women around the globe,” she said.

The Little Market, a 501(c)(3) e-commerce site, was started in 2013. The company opened its first retail location in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades five years later. These days, shoppers can purchase bags, jewelry and other accessories, as well as home goods, from merchants around the world.

Meanwhile, Hanro, the intimates brand with roots in Switzerland dating back to 1884, has supported many philanthropic causes over the years, including the American Cancer Society and ocean conservation organization One Ocean One World.

“Sustainability is at the forefront of our brand identity,” said Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro USA Inc., and added that means investing in sustainable fabrics, cardboard packaging and even becoming Oeko-Tex STeP-certified.

“We also work closely with E.U. regulations to prove safe working conditions for our staff in factories,” Snodgrass said.

The latest collaboration is no different. The Little Market x Hanro lingerie bag is made from sustainable canvas materials and supports female artisans in Bangladesh.

“With a female-led product development and design team, we endorse women’s handicraft through our production facilities and charitable collaborations,” Snodgrass said.